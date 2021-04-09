3,000 More Vaccinations in The Valley, New Cases Decline

HARRISBURG – There have been over 3,000 COVID-19 vaccinations lately in The Valley. The state Department of Health reported Friday a two-day total of 3,018 more residents received a vaccine dose locally. That includes 1,612 in Northumberland County, so now 46,038 have received at least one dose (19,555 have two shots; 26,483 have one). That 46,000 number means more than half the county residents have received at least one vaccine dose.

In Snyder County, 15,688 have at least one shot, which represents an increase of 532 people from Thursday (6,170 have two shots; 9,518 have one). Union County has 635 more residents with at least one shot of the vaccine (19,321 total; 12,059 one shot; 7,262 two shots). Montour County has 237 new residents with at least one dose, raising the total to 15,370 (6,873 have two; 8,497 have just one). Vaccinations are continuing statewide: 6,055,844 people have had at least their first dose of the vaccines.

There is a slightly reduced number of COVID-19 cases overall in Pennsylvania. The state Department of Health is reporting Friday 5,048 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the number of Pennsylvanians infected with the disease to 1,064,092. There were over 6,000 new cases the day before. The state positivity rate for the week of March 26 through April 1 is low, at 9.4%.

There are 61 new cases of COVID-19 locally. Now there have been 8,759 people in Northumberland County who have tested positive…that is an increase of 32 from the day before. In Snyder County, 12 new cases brings their total to 3,355 since the pandemic began. Montour County has 10 new cases for a total of 1,881, and Union County has seven new cases for a total of 5,528. They Valley has had a total of 19,523 people test positive since March of 2020.

The state says there were 35 new deaths in Pennsylvania from the virus, for a total of 25,362. Locally, no new deaths are reported. Northumberland County remains at 338, Union County 86, Snyder County 82 and Montour County 60. The Valley has lost 566 residents because of COVID-19.

As for the number of hospitalizations, 2,451 statewide is about the same number as the day before. Currently, in Pennsylvania, 517 people are in intensive care, 251 are on ventilators. Locally, Geisinger now has fewer patients with COVID-19. 52 current patients is 14 fewer than the day before. Now 11 people are in intensive care, five on ventilators at Geisinger Danville.

At Evangelical Community Hospital Lewisburg, 14 patients are admitted, four are in an ICU; those numbers represent a slight increase from the day before. At Geisinger Shamokin, one patient is admitted, and that person is in the Intensive Care Unit, according to the state.

At Susquehanna University, there are currently 10 active cases (five among students and five among staff). There were only five total active cases earlier this week. At Bucknell, currently 22 active cases are reported (18 among students, four among faculty and staff). This is an increase from previous reporting.