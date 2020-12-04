Three Northumberland County Courthouse Employees Test Positive

SUNBURY – Three employees in the Northumberland County Courthouse have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week. Northumberland County Court Administrator Kevin O’Hearn says two employees from the court administration offices and one security guard tested positive.

O’Hearn says any employees who were in close contact with those that tested positive are either awaiting test results themselves or have been asked to quarantine.

O’Hearn says jury trials have been cancelled for the month of December and continuances are being granted. Other court operations have not been impacted. Earlier this week, we told you the county closed all county human service and administration buildings to the public until January 4th due to rising virus cases.