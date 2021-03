LEWISBURG – Another positive case of COVID-19 has been reported in the Lewisburg Area School District, the second one this week. Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock says a student at the Donald Eichorn Middle School has tested positive and the district was notified by the Department of health Wednesday.

All close contacts have been identified and those families have been notified. Monday, the district announced a positive case with a student at Kelly Elementary School.