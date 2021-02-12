29 More Active COVID-19 Cases at Bucknell, Under 100 New Statewide Deaths 

HARRISBURG – The active COVID-19 case count at Bucknell University continues a concerning increase, but Friday’s newly reported set of statewide deaths are under 100. On its COVID dashboard, Bucknell says it has 29 more active cases at 88 total on campus (124 overall since the start of the spring semester) – 85 among students and three among faculty and staff. The university has been on all remote learning this week and has 79% of its isolation space being used.

In its daily update, the state Department of Health says there are 99 new statewide deaths reported, with the state death toll over 22,900. There are also 3,987 new cases and the state’s total is at 888,256, of which 87% have recovered.

Back in the Valley, 100 new cases and three new deaths have been reported:

Northumberland County has 54 new cases at 7,580 overall since the start of the pandemic. There’s also a new death at 310 total since March.

Snyder has 11 new cases at 2,890 overall and 73 total deaths

Montour has nine new cases at 1,698 overall and a new death at 56 total

Union County has 26 new cases at 4,976 overall cases since the start of the pandemic and a new death at 79 total.

Statewide hospitalizations are now down to over 2,500. Of those patients just under 500 are in the ICU and just over 300 are on ventilators. In Valley hospitalizations:

Geisinger Danville has seven fewer patients – 66 people admitted, 16 are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

Geisinger Shamokin has two fewer patients – nine people admitted and one in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has six less patients – 13 patients admitted, one in the ICU and none on a ventilator.

In Thursday’s update the Department of Health reported 1,382 more first doses were administered in the Valley and 370 more people received their second dose and are fully vaccinated. There was no update from the state in Friday’s update.

Montour –2,895 people who received first doses (+157 Thursday), 2,623 who received second doses (+63 Thursday)

Northumberland – 9,418 people who received first doses (+634 Thursday), 3,314 people who received second doses (+188 Thursday)

Snyder – 3,276 people who received first doses (+318 Thursday), 786 people who received second doses (+37 Thursday)

Union – 3,901 people who received first doses (+273 Thursday), 1,342 people who received second doses (+82 Thursday)

Statewide, there are over 791,000 people who received first doses and over 335,000 people who received second doses. That equals to over 1.4 million doses administered so far statewide.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.