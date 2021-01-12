227 New Statewide COVID-19 Deaths, Six New Valley Deaths

HARRISBURG – Another noticeable amount of new COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed statewide and in the Valley. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 227 new statewide deaths, and the state death toll is now over 18,000. There are six new Valley deaths, including three in Snyder County at 53 total, two in Montour County at 33 total, and one in Union at 53 total.

Also in the Valley, there are 136 new cases. 90 are in Northumberland County at 5,855 since the start of the pandemic. 36 are in Union County at 3,452 overall and Snyder has 10 new cases at 2,196 overall. After seeing 166 new cases Monday, Montour County’s case count has already begun being reconciled – the county’s case count is now listed at 1,407 instead of 1,422 listed Monday. Statewide, 7,275 new cases have been confirmed, with the total over 733,000, of which 74% have recovered.

Also in the Valley, SCI Coal Township continues experiencing a major outbreak, but some numbers at the Allenwood federal prisons are beginning to go down.

SCI Coal Township now has 131 inmates infected, along with 15 staff.

Allenwood Federal Prisons are down to 102 inmates infected – 92 at the Medium campus, nine at Low, one at USP Allenwood – and 55 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg penitentiary has 54 active inmate cases and 23 active cases right now among staff.

For hospitalizations, there are over 5,200 statewide – of those patients, over 1,000 are in the ICU and over 600 are on ventilators. At Valley hospitals (updated Tuesday):

Geisinger Danville has seven new patients– 193 people admitted, 36 in the ICU and 20 are on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin has five fewer patients –11 people admitted and one in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has two fewer patients – 45 patients now, eight in the ICU and five on a ventilator.

At Valley state run facilities (updated Tuesday):

Selinsgrove Center – 48 total residents have been infected (25 active), 169 staff have been infected (48 active)

Danville State Hospital – 36 total patients have been infected (nine active), 27 staff have been infected (10 active)

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Tuesday):

Among 17 Northumberland County facilities – 836 total resident cases, 206 total staff cases and 164 deaths. These numbers represent slight changes: Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has 163 active cases – 97 among residents and 66 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 163 total cases – 99 among residents (zero active) and 64 among staff (one active) Mountainview Coal Township has three active staff case and one active resident case – 278 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 115 total resident cases, 31 total staff cases and 20 deaths

In six Montour County facilities – 209 total resident cases, 53 total staff cases, and 15 deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there are 12 active resident cases and two active staff cases (204 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 197 total resident cases, 34 total staff cases, and 19 deaths

Since Monday, 972 more vaccine doses had been administered in the Valley (over 281, 000 doses administered statewide).

Montour – 250 more doses administered (2,521 total)

Northumberland – 480 more doses administered (3,016 total)

Snyder – 75 more doses administered (785 total)

Union – 167 more doses administered (1,448 total)

There are 3,403,160 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 20,860 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.