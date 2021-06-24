221 New Statewide COVID Cases, One New Valley Case

HARRISBURG – Statewide COVID-19 case counts are back over 200, but there was only one new case in the Valley.

In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health reported 221 new cases, for a total of 1,211,041 – 97% of those people have fully recovered. Locally, there was one new case in Snyder County, with a total of 3,677 cases. Northumberland County remains with a total of 9,711 since the start of the pandemic, Montour County has 2,009 total cases, and Union has a total of 6,154 cases.

There were 15 new deaths reported statewide for the virus, for a total of 27,627 since the pandemic began. There were no new local deaths – Northumberland County has 360 deaths since the start of the pandemic; Union remains with 89 total deaths, Snyder has 85 and Montour has 67 deaths.

There now just 380 statewide hospitalizations, including 75 in the ICU and 70 on ventilators. Geisinger Danville now has 16 COVID patients, three of those in the ICU and two on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has two patients and Evangelical Community Hospital has two COVID patients as well.

In Valley vaccine data, there were 358 more vaccine doses administered. Northumberland County administered 207 more doses, for a total of 77,799 (39,016 fully vaccinated, 38,783 partially). Snyder County has 40 more doses for a total of 28,078 (13,014 fully, 15,064 partially), Union has 83 new doses, 34,573 total (16,638 fully, 17,935 partially), and Montour has 28 new doses, 21,871 total (10,765 fully, 11,106 partially).

In statewide vaccine data, the Department of Health says 11.5 million total doses have been administered, with 5.2 million fully vaccinated – 59.2% of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated as well.