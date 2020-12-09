220 new statewide COVID-19 deaths, 11 new in Valley

HARRISBURG – Over 200 new statewide COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed, including 11 in the Valley. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 220 new statewide deaths and the death toll is now over 11,700. There are also 8,703 new statewide cases, with the total over 445,000, of which 58% have recovered. There are now over 5,800 statewide hospitalizations, including nearly 1,200 in the ICU and over 600 on ventilators.

In the Valley, eight new deaths have been confirmed in Northumberland County, all from long-term care facilities. The county’s death toll is now at 154 since the start of the pandemic. 58 new cases have also been confirmed and the county’s total since March is 3,272. Three new Snyder County deaths have been confirmed at 28 total, along with 24 new cases at 1,272 overall. Union has 30 new cases at 1,984 overall and 19 deaths, and Montour has 16 new cases at 1,119 overall and 16 deaths.

At Valley Hospitals (updated Wednesday):

Geisinger Danville has 19 new patients – 114 patients admitted, 16 are on ventilators and 30 in the adult ICU

Geisinger Shamokin has one new patient – 14 people admitted, and two in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has three new patients – 46 patients, four on ventilators, 9 in ICU admitted

At Regional prisons (updated Wednesday):

SCI Coal Township has a total of 43 inmates and 29 staff with active cases.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 69 inmates (3 at USP Allenwood, 45 at Medium, 21 at Low) and 28 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg has seven active cases right now among staff.

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Wednesday):

Among 13 Northumberland County facilities – 684 total resident cases, 175 total staff cases and 124 deaths Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has 155 active cases – 97 among residents and 58 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 99 total cases – 64 among residents and 35among staff (19 active) Mountainview Coal Township has one active staff case – 269 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 101 total resident cases, 19 total staff cases and 17 deaths

In four Montour County facilities – 85 total resident cases, 21 total staff cases, and eight deaths; there’s no active Grandview cases (180 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 58 total resident cases, 20 total staff cases, and four deaths

There are 2,972,594 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 16,021 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.