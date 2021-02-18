COVID Outbreaks Grow at SCI Coal Township and Bucknell

HARRISBURG – A major outbreak of COVID-19 has occurred among inmates at SCI Coal Township, and Bucknell University’s outbreak continues with another big increase in cases. On its dashboard, the state Department of Corrections reported Thursday there are 163 active inmate cases at SCI Coal Township, along with 23 active employee cases.

Bucknell says on its dashboard there are now 21 more active cases. That means they have 173 active cases on campus right now. That includes 169 active cases among students and four among faculty and staff.So far this semester, the university says they’ve had 241 new cases of coronavirus. The university is continuing with all remote learning this week and limited to no gatherings on campus. The university says its isolation space is also shrinking again, as 78% of it is now in use.

At Susquehanna University, there are nine active cases on campus currently – five among students, four among faculty and staff.

In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health reported 226 more first doses were administered in the Valley and 923 more people received their second dose and are fully vaccinated. The rest of the local numbers:

Montour – 3,006 people who received first doses (Reconciled Thursday), 2,810 who received second doses (+180 Thursday)

Northumberland – 10,157 people who received first doses (+17 Thursday), 4,590 people who received second doses (+494 Thursday)

Snyder – 3,544 people who received first doses (+83 Thursday), 1,220 people who received second doses (+97 Thursday)

Union – 4,241 people who received first doses (+126 Thursday), 1,728 people who received second doses (+152 Thursday)

The department also identified 94 new deaths via the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 23,413 since March. 3,345 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 905,995, of which 88% have recovered. In the Valley, 32 new cases and four new deaths have been reported:

Northumberland County has 18 new cases, reaching 7,812 cases overall since the start of the pandemic. All four new deaths are in the county at 316 total since March.

Snyder has 10 new cases at 2,937 overall and a total of 76 deaths.

Montour has four new cases at 1,735 overall and 56 total deaths.

Union County’s case count has been reconciled at 5,066 overall cases since the start of the pandemic and a total of 80 deaths.

To date, of the 2,766,400 doses allocated through February 20, we have administered 1,832,638 doses total through February 18:

First doses, 85 percent (1,365,523 administered of 1,610,175 allocated)

Second doses, 40 percent (467,115 administered of 1,156,225 allocated)

Hospitalizations

The state says over 2,100 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 467 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. 255 are on ventilators. All of those numbers are lower than the day before. Locally:

Geisinger Danville has three fewer patients – 48 people admitted, 15 are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

Geisinger Shamokin has two fewer patients – eight people are admitted and one in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital – 13 patients are admitted, two in the ICU and none are on a ventilator.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.