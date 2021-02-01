2021 ‘Be Kind’ Campaign Underway, Now All Month Long

SUNBURY – The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s ‘Be Kind’ campaign has become so popular around the Valley, this year’s campaign will last all this month instead of just a week. The 2021 ‘Be Kind’ campaign kicked off Monday morning across the Valley and you’re encouraged to use the #bekind2021.

Senior Director of Community Impact Stacey Piecuch, “We have all 14 libraries in our three counties. There will be signs, bumper stickers this year which are new, and then our small, round ‘be kind’ stickers that you can put virtually anywhere. We have 10 of our 11 school districts participating…there’s 25 schools in all…nine community partners and a growing list of businesses.”

Director of Development and Marketing Seth Joseph says the nature of our current environment, especially when it comes to politics, makes this a great time to hold the campaign.

He says there will be themes each week throughout the month and this week is ‘Be Kind to your Peers,’ “The week two is one that we’re really excited about, ‘Be Kind to Essential Workers.’ Week Three is ‘Be Kind to Those That are Different Than You’ and then Week Four is going to be ‘Be Kind to Yourself.'”

There will also be teaching and community resources and lots of merchandise available online at gsvuw.org/bekind. You can also nominate someone making a difference in the community each week online and winners will get a gift card to a local small business. Hear more about this year’s campaign on the WKOK Podcast page.