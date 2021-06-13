2019 Hit And Run Case Leads to Court Conviction

NORTHUMBERLAND – A 2019 hit and run case in Northumberland has resulted in a court conviction.

The Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz tells us, 54-year-old Tammy Freels of Tennessee has been convicted by a jury of ‘obstructing the administration of law,’ which in Pennsylvania is a misdemeanor of the second degree.

The D-A says the case was prosecuted by an Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger after Northumberland Borough Police Officer Rachel Shear filed the charges. The D-A says the incident was photographed by a bystander. Freels faces possible prison time, one to two years in prison and a fine of $5,000.