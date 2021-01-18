2-Day COVID-19 Totals: 10,000 New Statewide Cases, 230 Local

HARRISBURG – Over 10,000 new statewide COVID-19 cases have been confirmed the last two days, including 230 new Valley cases. In its daily update Monday which includes Sunday, the state Department of Health confirmed 10,068 new cases over the last two days, and the total is over 771,845, of which 76% have recovered. 202 new deaths were also confirmed the last two days, and the state death toll is now over 19,300.

In the Valley, 90 new cases have been confirmed in Montour County at 1,482 overall since the start of the pandemic. Northumberland County has 78 new cases at 6,178 overall, Union has 26 new cases at 3,673 overall, and Snyder has 36 new cases at 2,331 overall. Each county had a new death the last two days – Snyder has 58 total deaths, Montour has 38, Union has 61, Northumberland has 268.

Statewide hospitalizations continue decreasing, down to over 4,500 now being reported– of those patients, over 900 are in the ICU and over 500 are on ventilators. At Valley hospitals (updated Saturday):

Geisinger Danville has 18 fewer patient– 160 people admitted, 36 in the ICU and 27 are on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin has one new patient – nine people admitted and one in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital– 43 patients now, nine in the ICU and two on a ventilator.

Numbers at Valley state and federal prisons haven’t changed:

SCI Coal Township has zero inmates infected, along with 13 staff.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 160 inmates infected – 130 at the Medium campus, 29 at Low, one at USP Allenwood – and 60 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg penitentiary has 54 active inmate cases and 24 active cases right now among staff.

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Monday):

Among 17 Northumberland County facilities – 846 total resident cases, 212 total staff cases and 174 deaths. Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has2 active cases – 0 among residents and 2 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 163 total cases – 99 among residents (zero active) and 67 among staff (four active) Mountainview Coal Township has no active cases – 278 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 116 total resident cases, 31 total staff cases and 20 deaths

In six Montour County facilities – 238 total resident cases, 53 total staff cases, and 19 deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there are 19 active resident cases and seven active staff cases (217 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 217 total resident cases, 35 total staff cases, and 25 deaths

At Valley state run facilities (updated Monday):

Selinsgrove Center – 53 total residents have been infected (30 active), 180 staff have been infected (49 active)

Danville State Hospital – 36 total patients have been infected (less than five active), 29 staff have been infected (nine active)

Since Saturday, 389 more vaccine doses had been administered in the Valley (over 393, 000 doses administered statewide).

Montour –57 more doses administered (2,834 total)

Northumberland – 244 more doses administered (3,884 total)

Snyder – 44 more doses administered (980 total)

Union – 44 more doses administered (1,858 total)

There are 3,455,231 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 21,780 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.