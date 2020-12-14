2-Day COVID-19 Total: 330 New Statewide Deaths, 9 new Valley Deaths

HARRISBURG – Over 300 new statewide COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed the last two days, including nine in the Valley. In its daily update Monday which includes Sunday, the state Department of Health confirmed 330 new statewide deaths and the state death toll is over 12,500. 18,646 new cases have also been confirmed statewide, with the total over 499,000, of which 58% have recovered. There are over 6,000 statewide hospitalizations, including over 1,200 in the ICU and nearly 700 on ventilators.

Along with the nine new deaths in the Valley, there are 451 new cases the last two days. Eight of new local deaths are in Northumberland County, now at 170 total. The county also has 145 new cases, now at 3,705 since the start of the pandemic. Montour County has one new death at 17 total, and 178 new cases at 843 overall. Snyder has 41 new cases at 1,421 overall and 30 deaths, and Union has 87 new cases at 2,219 overall and 19 deaths.

At Valley Hospitals (updated Monday):

Geisinger Danville – 119 patients admitted, 18 are on ventilators and 34 in the adult ICU

Geisinger Shamokin has three less patients – 9 people admitted, and one in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has four new patients – 46 patients, two on ventilators, 10 in ICU admitted

At Regional prisons (updated Monday):

SCI Coal Township has a total of 45 inmates and 32 staff with active cases.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 70 inmates (0 at USP Allenwood, 47 at Medium, 23 at Low) and 37 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg now has 29 active resident cases and seven active cases right now among staff.

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Monday):

Among 15 Northumberland County facilities – 720 total resident cases, 189 total staff cases and 131 deaths Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has 157 active cases – 97 among residents and 60 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 136 total cases – 88 among residents (38 active) and 48 among staff (22 active) Mountainview Coal Township has three active staff cases – 272 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 104 total resident cases, 19 total staff cases and 18 deaths

In four Montour County facilities – 95 total resident cases, 26 total staff cases, and eight deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there are three active employee cases, one active resident case (184 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 74 total resident cases, 21 total staff cases, and five deaths

There are 3,060,689 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 16,705 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.