Valley Schools Share $2.2 Billion in Federal Stimulus for K-12 Schools

HARRISBURG — Governor Tom Wolf is dedicating $2.2 billion in federal stimulus funds to K-12 school districts and charter schools affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to support food programs, technological improvements and other education services.

The federal relief is provided by the bipartisan Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER II, Fund passed by Congress in December.

“All schools have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and I commend school communities for rising to the challenge to combat the toll it has taken,” said Governor Wolf. “This extra funding is critical to help schools meet the unique needs of educating students at this time while keeping school buildings safe when students return to the classroom.”

Funding may be used for a wide range of activities, including food service; professional training; technology purchases; sanitization and cleaning supplies; summer and after-school programs; and mental health supports.

Districts and their grant allocations for Valley schools include:

Central Columbia School District – $902,271

Southern Columbia Area School District – $787,562

Danville Area School District – $1,711,151

Milton Area School District – $2,125,025

Mount Carmel Area School District – $1,949,665

Shamokin Area School District – $3,127,029

Shikellamy School District – $3,208,834

Warrior Run School District – $1,749,015

Midd-West School District – $2,709,194

Selinsgrove Area School District – $2,443,828

Funds must be used by September 2023 and a list of ESSER II fund allocations by school district is listed on the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) website. School districts and charter schools must apply to PDE to obtain their allocated funds. The application process will also be posted at www.education.pa.gov.