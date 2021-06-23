174 New Statewide COVID Cases, Four in Valley

HARRISBURG – COVID-19 case counts continue to stay below 200 and remain in the single digits in the Valley.

In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 174 new cases, for a total of 1,210,820 – 97% of those people have fully recovered. Locally, there were four new cases, three in Northumberland County for a total of 9,711 since the start of the pandemic. Montour County has one new case with 2,009 total cases. Union has no new cases and remains with a total of 6,154, and Snyder County’s case count was reconciled to 3,676 cases.

There were eight new deaths reported statewide for the virus, for a total of 27,612 since the pandemic began. There were no new local deaths – Northumberland County has 360 deaths since the start of the pandemic; Union remains with 89 total deaths, Snyder has 85 and Montour has 67 deaths.

There now just 394 statewide hospitalizations, including 87 in the ICU and 68 on ventilators. Geisinger Danville now has 13 COVID patients, five of those in the ICU and two on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has two patients, including one in intensive care, and Evangelical Community Hospital has two COVID patients.

In Valley vaccine data, there were 650 more vaccine doses administered. Northumberland County administered 309 more doses, for a total of 77,592 (38,883 fully vaccinated, 38,709 partially). Snyder County has 139 more doses for a total of 28,038 (12,979 fully, 15,059 partially), Union has 158 new doses, 34,490 total (16,584 fully, 17,906 partially), and Montour has 44 new doses, 21,843 total (10,744 fully, 11,099 partially).

In statewide vaccine data, the Department of Health says 11.4 million total doses have been administered, with 5.2 million fully vaccinated – 59.1% of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated as well.