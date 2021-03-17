17-year-old Reported for Taking Nude Video of 12-year-old

STONINGTON – State police at Stonington say they responded to an incident involving sexual conduct on the internet with a 12-year old girl. Police say they were contacted by the female juvenile from Sunbury who said she was chatting online with an unnamed 17-year old male who exposed himself to her.

Police say the male convinced the female to pose naked for him, but then told her he had recorded it and was going to post the video on the internet. Reports say the male also asked the girl to get her younger sister to join the chat but the the female said no.

It happened March 12 just before 4:30 a.m. Police say a laptop was taken into custody for evidence and a Child Line report was submitted.