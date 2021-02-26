128 New Union County COVID Cases, New Vaccine Data Released

HARRISBURG – The Valley’s new set of daily cases has spiked, with most of the spike coming from Union County due to the outbreak at Bucknell University. The state has also revamped its vaccine data report. In its daily update Friday, the Department of Health confirmed 151 new Valley cases, but no new deaths:

Union County has128 new cases at 5,268 overall cases since the start of the pandemic and a total of 81 deaths.

Northumberland County has 12 new cases, reaching 7,922 cases overall since the start of the pandemic. There are also a total of 321 deaths since March.

Snyder has nine new cases at 2,997 overall and a total of 78 deaths.

Montour has two new cases at 1,758 overall cases, and a total of 60 deaths.

Statewide, 3,346 new cases have been confirmed, ending a seven-day streak of new cases below 3,000. The state’s case total is now 926,336, of which 90% have recovered. 69 new deaths have also been identified via the Pennsylvania death registry the last two days, reported for a total of 23,937 since March.

In vaccine data Friday, the state revamped its reporting metrics, now reporting doses administered by county:

Montour – 9,764 total doses administered (6,231 partial, 3,533 full)

Northumberland – 21,985 total doses administered (15,812 partial, 6,173 full)

Snyder – 6,881 total doses administered (5,091 partial, 1,790 full)

Union – 8,797 total doses administered (6,454 partial, 2,343 full)

To date, of the 3,172,900 doses allocated through February 27, we have administered 2,226,004 doses total through February 25:

First doses, 86 percent (1,576,984 administered of 1,836,065 allocated) Second doses, 49 percent (649,020 administered of 1,336,835 allocated)



The Department of Health also reported another decrease in statewide hospitalizations Friday, there are now over 1,800 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of that number, 403 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. 218 are on ventilators. Locally:

Geisinger Danville has eight fewer patients – 35 people admitted, 12 are in the ICU and seven are on a ventilator.

Geisinger Shamokin has two fewer patients – five people are admitted and none in the ICU or on a ventilator.

Evangelical Community Hospital – six patients are admitted, one in the ICU and none are on a ventilator.

At Bucknell University, its dashboard reported 123 total active cases, that’s two less than previously reported Wednesday. Of the remaining active cases, 118 are among students and five are among faculty and staff. So far this spring, Bucknell says there have been a total of 305 cases. The university’s isolation space also continues improving, now at 41% in use.

At Susquehanna University, there are 27 active cases on campus, all among students.

There was no change to the ongoing outbreak at SCI Coal Township on the state Department of Corrections’ dashboard Friday – the facility still has 150 active COVID cases among inmates and 15 among employees.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.