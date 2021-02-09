120 New Valley COVID-19 Cases, Bucknell Down to 34 Active Cases

HARRISBURG – The Valley has 120 new cases of COVID-19, and Bucknell University’s active case count is starting to go down, but more students are in isolation. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed:

Northumberland County has 57 new cases at 7,461 overall since the start of the pandemic. There’s also 306 total deaths since March.

Snyder has 18 new cases at 2,839 overall and a new death at 71 total

Montour has eight new cases at 1,683 overall and 55 total deaths

Union County has 37 new cases at 4,913 overall cases since the start of the pandemic and 77 deaths.

At Bucknell University, there are now 34 active cases on campus (67 total) -33 among students and one among faculty and staff. The university is on all remote learning this week and has 62% of its students now in isolation.

Statewide, new 149 deaths were reported Tuesday, putting the state death toll over 22,600. 4,088 new cases have also been confirmed and the state total is over 876,000.

Statewide hospitalizations are now down to over 2,800. Of those patients over 500 are in the ICU and just under 300 are on ventilators. In Valley hospitalizations:

Geisinger Danville – 72 people admitted, 21 are in the ICU and one are on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin has one fewer patient – nine people admitted and two in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital – 19 patients admitted, three in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Monday, the Department of Health reported 1,249 more people in the Valley received their first dose, and 464 more people received their second dose and are fully vaccinated. There was no update provided in Tuesday’s report.

Montour –2,658 people who received first doses (+206 Monday), 2,519 who received second doses (+31 Monday)

Northumberland – 8,514 people who received first doses (+638 Monday), 3,009 people who received second doses (+214 Monday)

Snyder – 2,858 people who received first doses (+142 Monday), 734 people who received second doses (+51 Monday)

Union – 3,542 people who received first doses (+263 Monday), 1,239 people who received second doses (+168 Monday)

Statewide, there are over 725,000 people who received first doses and over 286,000 people who received second doses. That equals to over 1.3 million doses administered so far statewide.