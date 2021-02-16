114 Active COVID Cases at Bucknell, Over 1,000 More Second Doses Administered in Valley

HARRISBURG – Bucknell University’s COVID-19 outbreak continues, but over 1,000 more second doses of the vaccine have been administered across the Valley. On its dashboard, Bucknell says there are now two more active cases. That means they have 114 active cases on campus right now. That includes 110 active cases among students and four among faculty and staff.

So far this semester, the university says they’ve had 177 new cases of coronavirus. The university is continuing with all remote learning this week and limited to no gatherings on campus. Some good news – the university says more isolation space has opened back up, as 69% of their available isolation space is now in use.

In its daily update Tuesday which includes Sunday and Monday’s totals, the state Department of Health reported 351 more first doses were administered in the Valley and 1,034 more people received their second dose and are fully vaccinated. The rest of the local numbers:

Montour – 3,090 people who received first doses (+95 Tuesday), 2,810 who received second doses (+96 Tuesday)

Northumberland – 10,140 people who received first doses (+206 Tuesday), 4,096 people who received second doses (+504 Tuesday)

Snyder – 3,461 people who received first doses (count reconciled Tuesday), 1,123 people who received second doses (+283 Tuesday)

Union – 4,115 people who received first doses (+50 Tuesday), 1,576 people who received second doses (+151 Tuesday)

There are 6,893 additional positive cases of COVID-19 the last three days, bringing the statewide total to 899,237, of which 88% have recovered. In the Valley, 160 new cases and two new deaths have been reported:

Northumberland County has 55 new cases, reaching 7,701 cases overall since the start of the pandemic. There are also 312 total deaths since March.

Snyder has five new cases at 2,913 overall and one more deaths for a total of 76 deaths.

Montour has 32 new cases at 1,731 overall and 56 total deaths.

Union County has 68 new cases at 5,059 overall cases since the start of the pandemic and a new death at 80 total.

Statewide, there have been 54 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 23,126.

Hospitalizations

The state says over 2,300 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 491 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. 271 are on ventilators. All of those numbers are lower than the day before. Locally:

Geisinger Danville has four fewer patients – 51 people admitted, 18 are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

Geisinger Shamokin- eight people are admitted and one in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has two fewer patients – 13 patients are admitted, one in the ICU and none are on a ventilator.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.