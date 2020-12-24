11 New Valley COVID-19 Deaths, 82 New Allenwood Medium Campus Cases

HARRISBURG – There are 11 new COVID-19 deaths in the Valley, and the Allenwood Federal Penitentary’s Medium campus has 82 new cases. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health also confirmed 121 new Valley cases.

Northumberland County has six of the 11 new deaths, now at 205 total since the start of the pandemic. The county also has 77 new cases at 4,453 overall since March. Snyder and Union counties have two new deaths each – Snyder has 38 deaths total, while Union has 31 total deaths. Snyder has 18 new cases at 1,751 overall, and Union has 26 new cases at 2,648 overall. Montour has a new death at 22 total. The county’s case count has also been reconciled again, down from over 1,000 cases listed Wednesday to 952 overall cases listed Thursday.

At Valley Regional Prisons (updated Thursday):

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 240 inmates infected – including 82 new cases at the Medium campus (104 total), 136 at Low 0 at USP Allenwood) and 44 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg has 45 active resident cases and 11 active cases right now among staff.

SCI Coal Township – 26 inmates and 8 staff with active cases.

Across the state, 9,230 new cases have been confirmed, with the total over 590,000, of which 63% have recovered. 276 new deaths have also been confirmed, and the state death toll is over 14,700. Statewide hospitalizations are now just under 6,100, including over 1,200 in the ICU and over 700 on ventilators.

At Valley Hospitals (updated Thursday):

Geisinger Danville has eight new patients – 156 patients admitted, 28 are on ventilators and 41 in the adult ICU

Geisinger Shamokin has two less patients –10 people admitted, and three in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital – 63 patients, none on a ventilator, 8 in ICU admitted

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Thursday):

Among 16 Northumberland County facilities – 786 total resident cases, 198 total staff cases and 151 deaths Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has 163 active cases – 97 among residents and 66 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 159 total cases – 98 among residents (10 active) and 61 among staff (13 active) Mountainview Coal Township has four active staff cases – 188 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 110 total resident cases, 26 total staff cases and 19 deaths

In five Montour County facilities – 145 total resident cases, 29 total staff cases, and eight deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there are four active staff cases (272 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 96 total resident cases, 26 total staff cases, and eight deaths