10 new Valley COVID-19 Deaths, Hospitalizations Continue Going Down

HARRISBURG – 10 new Valley COVID-10 deaths have been confirmed, and statewide hospitalizations continue going down. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed five new Northumberland County deaths at 266 total. Union County has four more deaths at 59 total, and Montour has a new death at 35 total. Snyder County remains with 55 total deaths. Statewide, 215 new deaths have been confirmed and the state death toll is over 18,900.

Statewide hospitalizations continue to decrease, down to over 4,800 now being reported– of those patients, over 1,000 are in the ICU and over 600 are on ventilators. At Valley hospitals (updated Friday):

Geisinger Danville has 1 fewer patient– 178 people admitted, 34 in the ICU and 23 are on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin has one new patient – seven people admitted and one in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital – 42 patients now, nine in the ICU and three on a ventilator.

Also locally, 98 new cases have been confirmed, including 60 in Northumberland County at 6,043 overall since the start of the pandemic. Union has 24 new cases at 3,613 overall, and Snyder has 14 new cases at 2,277 overall. Montour’s case count was reconciled again, now listed at 1,369 overall cases, instead of 1,382 cases listed Thursday. Statewide, 6,047 new cases have been confirmed, with the total now over 754,000, of which 76% have recovered.

Numbers continue fluctuating at Valley state and federal prisons.

SCI Coal Township now has zero inmates infected after having 132 listed Thursday, along with 11 staff.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 160 inmates infected – 130 at the Medium campus, 29 at Low, one at USP Allenwood – and 60 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg penitentiary has 54 active inmate cases and 24 active cases right now among staff.

At Valley state run facilities (updated Friday):

Selinsgrove Center – 52 total residents have been infected (29 active), 178 staff have been infected (53 active)

Danville State Hospital – 36 total patients have been infected (less than five active), 29 staff have been infected (10 active)

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Friday):

Among 17 Northumberland County facilities – 845 total resident cases, 212 total staff cases and 169 deaths. These numbers represent slight changes: Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has 164 active cases – 97 among residents and 67 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 163 total cases – 99 among residents (zero active) and 67 among staff (four active) Mountainview Coal Township has no active cases – 278 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 116 total resident cases, 31 total staff cases and 20 deaths

In six Montour County facilities – 225 total resident cases, 53 total staff cases, and 19 deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there are 17 active resident cases and six active staff cases (212 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 213 total resident cases, 34 total staff cases, and 24 deaths

Since Wednesday, 475 more vaccine doses had been administered in the Valley (over 349, 000 doses administered statewide).

Montour – 91 more doses administered (2,713 total)

Northumberland – 167 more doses administered (3,503 total)

Snyder – 52 more doses administered (901 total)

Union – 165 more doses administered (1,749 total)

There are 3,440,494 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 21,326 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.