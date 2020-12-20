Here. For Good.: Longtime Volunteer Says This Year Was Difficult for Many Valley Families

[email protected]

SUNBURY — Grace Eisenhart volunteered for more than 20 years at the Salvation Army before she became an employee of the organization.

Eisenhart, who now works as the office manager for the last 7 years at the Sunbury headquarters, helped coordinate the distribution days of the Here. For Good campaign. Eisenhart said she also brought her children and nephews to help out in previous years.

“I grew up in this work,” she said. “My mom volunteered, rang bells, and did other stuff.”

This year has been especially difficult for families due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state restrictions, she said.

“I appreciate all the volunteers,” she said. “One person can’t do it all. I’m glad we have people willing to step up to the plate.”

The 2020 “Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.

This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $42,866.72.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.