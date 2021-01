BLOOMSBURG – A death investigation is underway in Columbia County. WNEP-TV is reporting that 44-year old Jennifer Roesch was found dead in a home near Bloomsburg. Reports say it happened on John Penn Circle in Scott Township around 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

There is no additional information on how Roesch died, but there was a large police presence at the home over the weekend. Officials say there is no threat to the public and the investigation continues.