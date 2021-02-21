Beavertown FireFighter Dies Battling Chicken House Fire

MCCCLURE – A Beavertown firefighter has died after battling a massive four-alarm chicken house fire in West Beaver Township, Snyder County. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 says the firefighter was from Rescue Hose Company of Beavertown and died due to a medical event while on scene.

CSR 911 says the firefighter was taken to Geisinger Lewistown in Mifflin County and was pronounced dead there. The Mifflin County Coroner is handling the matter and an identification has not been released.

CSR 911 says the fire was first reported around 10:30 p.m. Saturday along Parthemer Road and nearly two dozen crews were dispatched. Crews didn’t clear the scene until after 4 a.m. Sunday morning and 1400 chickens were lost in the blaze. A cause is unknown at this time.

We’re working to gather more details.