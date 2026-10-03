York Man Killed In Catawissa Township Motorcycle Crash

CATAWISSA TOWNSHIP — Another tragic motorcycle crash around here…A York man was killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash in Columbia County. The coroner identifies the victim as 41-year-old Shane Wells. Authorities say Wells was riding north on Numidia Drive with a group of motorcycles around noon.

He says a car pulled onto the roadway from Kulp Road, and Wells’ motorcycle collided with it. Wells suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say he was wearing a helmet.

An autopsy is scheduled Monday. Catawissa Police are continuing to investigate the crash. A Mt. Carmel man died in a motorcycle wreck last week on Snydertown Road near Sunbury.