YMCA Giving Free Coats to Families In Need

SUNBURY – The 18th Annual Coat Drive is underway…The Greater Susquehanna YMCA is collecting coats from now until October 18. The drive each year involves collecting coats to give to children and families in need in a three-day giveaway event.

The giveaway will take place over three days starting November 1st till November 3rd with start times of 11am – 7pm, 11am – 5pm, and 9am – 12pm respectively at the Degenstein Youth Center at the YMCA on 1150 N. 4th Street in Sunbury.

You can hear more information about the event from Co-Executive Director of the Sunbury YMCA Katrina Mouery at 570-286-5636 or at [email protected]