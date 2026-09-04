WSJ: Fetterman Texts Show Frustration With Senate Duties

HARRISBURG — The Wall Street Journal reports US Sen. John Fetterman skipped last year’s funeral for three Northern York County officers after learning it could last three hours. The report cites text messages obtained by The Wall Street Journal. (The Wall Street Journal)

The Wall Street Journal says Sen. Fetterman reportedly called the funeral’s length a possible “nonstarter.” The Journal also reports Sen. Fetterman frequently canceled constituent meetings, skipped hearings and showed little interest in some public appearances.

Sen. Fetterman reportedly dismissed concerns from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia about vaccines and Medicaid cuts. The Journal also reports he skipped a meeting with paralyzed veterans seeking legislation. Wall Street Journal says Sen. Fetterman had not responded to requests for comment.