Worsening Mine Fire Smoke Prompts Local Emergency Declaration

MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP — Worsening smoke from the Locust Gap mine fire prompted township officials to declare a disaster emergency . The News-Item reports residents complained of breathing problems, burning eyes, and strong sulfur odors.
Smoke and fog created near-whiteout conditions morning, briefly closing Route 901 after several near-collisions. Township officials are requesting additional air quality monitoring and emergency assistance from state agencies.
The Department of Environmental Protection says the fire is contained and excavation work is nearly complete. Officials say colder temperatures and excavation are worsening smoke conditions, while air quality test results are expected .