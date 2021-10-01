World of Little League Museum to Reopen on Weekends

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – One of the main attractions at the Little League Complex in South Williamsport will soon be reopening after being closed the last 18 months due to the pandemic. Little League International announced Friday its ‘World of Little League’ Museum will reopen for weekends only starting October 16. The announcement comes as a countdown to the 75th Little League Baseball World Series in August 2022.

The museum and its official store will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through the end of the calendar year. There’s also new exhibits set to open, and the museum will have COVID protocols in place.

Admission into the Museum is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors (age 62 and over), and $4 for children (ages 4-16). Children who are age three and under, as well as any children wearing their local league shirt/jersey with a Little League patch, are FREE. In addition, any military (active or retired) and/or Blue Star Museums personnel will also receive free admission.

Along with all the exciting exhibits that have been on display over the years, visitors to the Museum can now also enjoy the following features:

Road to the World Series Exhibit: Put on display in 2019, the Road to the World Series exhibit (located between the Fourth and Fifth Innings) features the iconic Dugout Car from the East Region Tournament in Bristol, Connecticut, and depicts the journey that local leagues take from their community through the International Tournament through an educational video and series of photos strung overhead.

Artifacts from the 2021 World Series Events: The 2021 Little League Baseball and Softball World Series was unique in many ways. Be sure to take a look at key artifacts from this year's events during your visit inside the Fifth Inning showcase.

Feature Items from Olympic Silver Medalist Cat Osterman: Inside the Hall of Excellence exhibit, visitors can enjoy signature items from Hall of Famer and Olympic Silver Medalist, Cat Osterman, during her time as a Little Leaguer.

Walking Complex Tours: The Museum has also recently launched an outdoor walking tour featuring longtime Williamsport radio personality, Lou Kolb, that provides a narrated self-tour of the Little League International Complex straight through your mobile device.

As part of the Museum’s reopening plans, the following COVID-19 mitigation protocols will be enforced: