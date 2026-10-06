Woolly Worm Forecast Returns At Lewisburg Fall Festival

LEWISBURG — Lewisburg’s Fall Festival returns Saturday with food, family activities, live entertainment, and its annual woolly worm winter forecast. The festival runs from 10am to 5pm at Hufnagle Park.

The woolly worm will make its official winter prediction at noon, using the traditional folklore surrounding its colored bands.

Activities include children’s crafts, science experiments, balloon art, magic, live insects, reptiles, food trucks, and craft vendors. Live music is scheduled throughout the day, along with a Woolly Worm 5K and children’s fun run. For more information about visiting the area, go to visitcentralpa.org.