Woman in Fair Condition After Route 15 Crash Monday

LEWISBURG – A woman is in fair condition at Geisinger after Monday’s multi-vehicle crash on Route 15 near Lewisburg. A Geisinger spokesperson says 24-year-old Madison Hernandez is in fair condition after the 12:30 p.m. crash in Kelly Township, Union County.

Milton troopers tell us an SUV stopped abruptly at a traffic signal; a tractor-trailer tried to stop and swerved to the right to avoid a collision. Troopers say the cargo on the tractor-trailer broke free and hit two vehicles.

The driver of the truck, a man from Virginia, was charged with a traffic violation.