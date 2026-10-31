Woman Critical After Truck Runs Red Light, Hits Car

MONROE TOWNSHIP — A West Milton woman is in critical condition after her car was struck by a tractor-trailer that ran a red light Saturday morning. State police say the crash occurred around 8:30am on Routes 11 and 15 and Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive (corrected).

Twenty-year-old Skylar Noll was a passenger in the car and remains in critical condition at Geisinger. The driver, 20-year-old Rayven Hassinger, also from West Milton, was treated and released. Police identify the truck driver as 36-year-old Mahmoud Hassan of Washington State. Hassan is charged with failing to stop at a red signal.