Wolf: Legislative Attempt Extending Portions of Disaster Declaration ‘Discouraging Development’

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf says it’s a ‘discouraging development’ the state General Assembly is attempting to extend only certain portions of the COVID-19 Disaster Declaration.

First, the governor says the legislature is doing this prior to the certification of the election. But on WKOK’s On The Mark last Friday, Valley State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) says lawmakers aren’t necessarily acting too soon, “As a lawyer, I know that case law says that constitutional amendments take effect on the day that they are voted. So even if the results aren’t certified for another 7-10 days, case law says that if passed, they pass on the day people vote.”

Governor Wolf says the legislature is also attempting to terminate specific actions not set forth in the disaster proclamation. That includes future occupancy limits, stay-at-home orders, and business closures, and Wolf says those were taken subsequent to the declaration, and aren’t part of the declaration.

He says the newly passed constitutional amendment only grants the legislature authority to terminate or extend in whole or in part the disaster declaration – specific orders are separate from the proclamation. He says the legislature is overreaching.

The governor also expressed frustration of learning of the legislature’s actions only from a news release. He says the administration still stands ready to work with the legislature now that voters have given the legislature tremendous responsibility.