Wolf Increasing Indoor, Outdoor Event Capacity May 17

HARRISBURG – COVID-19 restrictions are continuing to lessen in Pennsylvania, as indoor and outdoor gathering and event increases have now been announced. Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced maximum occupancy limits for indoor events and gatherings will increase to 50% and 75% for outdoor gatherings and events. Those updates will take effect next Monday, May 17 at 12:01 a.m.

The governor says this includes fairs, festivals, concerts or shows. It also includes groupings that occur within larger, more permanent businesses, such as shows or performances within amusement parks, movie screenings within a multiplex, business meetings or conferences, or each party or reception within a multiroom venue.

Currently, indoor gatherings are limited to 25% and 50% for outdoor gatherings regardless of venue size and only if social distancing can be met.

The governor says this update will not prevent municipalities, school districts, restaurants and venues from continuing and implementing stricter mitigation efforts. Based on current CDC guidance , social distancing is strongly recommended for municipalities, school districts, restaurants, and venues.