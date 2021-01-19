Wolf Congratulates Levine, Casey Calls Levine ‘Crisis-Tested’ Leader

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Governor Tom Wolf and U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) are extending high praise following the announcement of Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine to the position of Assistance Secretary of Health at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Governor Wolf says Dr. Levine is a ‘highly-skilled and valued member’ of his administration and will be greatly missed. The governor says he will announce Dr. Levine’s replacement later this week.

Senator Casey says Dr. Levine is the ‘kind of crisis-tested leader our nation needs.’ Casey says he looks forward to supporting Dr. Levine’s historic nomination nationally renowned medial practitioner. He said she will be the highest-ranking transgender official ever to serve in the federal government.

Governor Wolf full statement:

“I offer my heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Rachel Levine on her appointment by President-Elect Biden to serve as his assistant secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Dr. Levine is a highly skilled and valued member of my administration and she will be greatly missed. She has been a wise and dedicated partner during this pandemic and throughout her career with the commonwealth. I couldn’t be prouder of the tireless work she’s done to serve Pennsylvanians and protect the public health.

“During her tenure at the Department of Health, Dr. Levine was instrumental in establishing the state’s medical marijuana program, bringing national awareness to opioid use disorder, and highlighting and promoting the need for adequate medical care and access for the LGBTQ community. Over the past year, her steady hand and calm approach were critical to managing Pennsylvania’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Her work for our commonwealth has been transformational and I appreciate it more than I can say. I and the people of Pennsylvania owe her a debt of gratitude for her leadership, strength and dedication to protecting every person’s health amid unprecedented circumstances – and, at times, amid hateful distractions. Dr. Levine is both competent and compassionate, and never lets the anger or fear of others sway her from her goals.

“Thank you, Dr. Levine, for your commitment, your example, and your legacy.”

Senator Casey full statement:

“As Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine has worked to save lives and protect our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. She is exactly the kind of crisis-tested leader our Nation needs in the position of Assistant Secretary of Health at the Department of Health and Human Services during this difficult time for our Nation. In addition to her leadership as Secretary of Health for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Dr. Levine is also a nationally renowned medical practitioner. She is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine and the Academy for Eating Disorders. She is also the President of ASTHO, the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. Prior to her service as Secretary of Health for Pennsylvania, Dr. Levine served as the Physician General of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

If confirmed, Dr. Levine will be the highest-ranking transgender official ever to serve in the federal government. I look forward to supporting her historic nomination.”