Winfield Woman Charged with 2018 Murder of Husband

LAURELTON – A Winfield woman has been charged for the 2018 murder of her husband. Milton state police say 76-year-old Myrtle Miller is facing first degree murder, purjury, and other charges for the death of her husband, 76-year-old John Nichols of Millmont. Troopers say Miller was charged Thursday and she was arraigned in district court. She’s now in the Union County Jail and no bail was set.

Troopers say in April 2018, they were dispatched to a home at 459 Lamey Road in Hartley Township, Union County for a report of a deceased male, which was Nichols. An autopsy and toxicology test discovered Nichols had overdosed on a lethal dosage of the prescription medication Verapamil. Troopers say it was not prescribed to him, but it was prescribed to his wife.