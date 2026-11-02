West Milton Woman Released After Snyder County Crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP — A West Milton woman initially hospitalized in critical condition after a Snyder County crash has since been released from Geisinger. State police say the crash happened around 8:30am Saturday at Routes 11 and 15 at Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive.

Troopers say a tractor-trailer ran a red light and struck the car. 22-year-old Skylar Noll was a passenger and was initially listed in critical condition. She has since been discharged.

The driver, 20-year-old Rayven Hassinger of West Milton, was treated and released. Police identify the truck driver as 36-year-old Mahmoud Hassan of Washington State. He is charged with failing to stop at a red signal.