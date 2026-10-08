WellSpan Health Names New President And CEO

YORK — WellSpan Health has selected Laureen Driscoll as its next president and chief executive officer. She will begin January 4 , succeeding Roxanna Gapstur, who is retiring after leading WellSpan since 2019. Among her many responsibilities nationally, Driscoll will oversee WellSpan Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.

Driscoll currently oversees Providence’s South Division, including 17 hospitals and about 41,000 employees in California. She previously held senior leadership positions with MultiCare Health System and other health organizations.