Weekend Walk Commemorates 20th Anniversary of 9/11

MIFFLINBURG– This weekend, the Mifflinburg Hose Company once again held their annual walk to commemorate the 9/11 attacks. The journey from Hughesville in Lycoming County to Miffinburg in Union County is 34.3 miles, symbolizing the 343 firefighters killed in the attacks in 2001. It started in pre-dawn hours on Saturday and updates on the progress of their walk were posted on the fire company’s Facebook page. This is the sixth year for this commemoration by the firefighters from Union County.