Watsontown Marine Killed In Vietnam To Be Honored

WATSONTOWN — A Northumberland County Marine killed in Vietnam nearly 60 years ago will be honored with a highway bearing his name. State Representative Michael Stender says a portion of Route 405 through Watsontown Borough and Delaware Township will honor Richard “Ricky” Ritter.

Ritter graduated from Warrior Run High School before joining the Marine Corps. He served with the Third Marine Division and was killed near Da Nang, Vietnam, on March 15th, 1967. Just 22 years old, Ritter was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart.

Here is the full release from Rep. Stender:

Northumberland County Highway Will Honor Vietnam War Veteran, Stender Says

NORTHUMBERLAND – Rep. Michael Stender (R-Northumberland/Montour) today announced Private First Class (PFC) Richard F. Ritter, a 22-year-old Vietnam War veteran who was killed in action, will be memorialized with a highway in his hometown.

Under Act 80 of 2026, a portion of Route 405 in Delaware Township and Watsontown Borough will be named the PFC Richard F. “Ricky” Ritter Memorial Highway.

“Ricky Ritter’s life was cut tragically short, but his sacrifice and story have made a lasting impact on Watsontown and Northumberland County,” Stender said. “Dedicating a highway in his honor will remind everyone driving through our communities that we are proud of our hometown heroes and their contributions to our great nation.”

Ritter was born on Oct. 7, 1944. He grew up in Watsontown Borough, and after graduating from Warrior Run High School entered the Marines. He was part of Company A, First Engineering Battalion, Third Marine division. He was killed on March 15, 1967, near Da Nang, Vietnam. Ritter received the Purple Heart Award posthumously.