Watsontown Couple Charged With Animal Cruelty

WATSONTOWN — A Watsontown couple faces felony animal cruelty charges after investigators say an emaciated horse and other animals were found on their property. The Daily Item reports, 60-year-old Randall Shady and 59-year-old Pamela Shady are charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

Court documents say a March search found a bay mare believed to be suffering from inadequate nutrition, lice, and poorly maintained hooves. Investigators also found four German short-haired pointers kept in enclosed sheds.

Police say six horses and a cow were also found in a barn-like structure. The Shadys face additional misdemeanor charges involving animal mistreatment and neglect.