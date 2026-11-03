PennDOT Delays: Water Project on Millville Road Continues

Drivers are advised a water service line installation project continues on Millville Road (Route 4009) in Mount Pleasant Township, Columbia County.

Beginning Wednesday, November 4 , a contractor working for Veolia Water will be paving the water line crossings on Millville Road between Millertown Road (Route 4008) in Mount Pleasant Township and Hemlock Lane in the town of Bloomsburg. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flaggers while work is being performed between the hours of 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

Drivers can expect delays and should drive with caution in the area. This project is expected to be completed in mid-November.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com.