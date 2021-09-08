Water Main Project Set to Begin in Middleburg

MIDDLEBURG – Motorists are advised a water main project is set to begin next week along Route 104 in Middleburg.

PennDOT says today through Friday, workers will tap water lines at Route 522 on East Main Street and Route 104 on South Wausau Road. Work will be completed between the hours of 7:00am – 5:00pm, weather permitting. There should be no impact to traffic.

Starting next Monday through Friday September 24, work will begin on the water main along South Wausau Road between Schoch Street and Grand Street. Work will be performed on the west side of South Wausau Road. Construction will be completed between 7:00am – 5:00p, weather permitting. Traffic should also not see any impact.

Work will continue between Grand Street and Route 522 on Monday, September 20 through Monday, October 18. Work will be performed on the west side of South Wausau Road. Workers will be operating between 7:00am – 5:00pm, weather permitting. Motorists can expect single lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.