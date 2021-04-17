Warrior Run Schools, Northumber-land County Get State Grants

HARRISBURG – Some state funding is heading to the Warrior Run School District and Northumberland County for safety projects. Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday Warrior Run is receiving over $344,000 for projects to increase sight distance and improve safety for accesses at an expanding campus in the district. It will lower the height of the roadway to eliminate a hump current a hazard for drivers.

Northumberland County is receiving over $149,000 for the repair of Bridge 142, jointly owned by Northumberland and Columbia counties.

The two projects are part of 43 total projects in 21 counties receiving funding, totaling $45.9 million through the Multimodal Transportation Fund.