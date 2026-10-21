Warrior Run First Grader Killed In Mifflinburg Accident

MIFFLINBURG — It was a 6-year-old Warrior Run Elementary School student who died after being struck by a vehicle Monday evening in Mifflinburg. The Standard-Journal reports the first grader was attending a youth soccer game when the accident occurred near Mifflinburg Elementary School.

Police Chief Tracy Fetterman says the child was crossing Shipton Street shortly before 5:30pm when he was struck by a westbound vehicle. The child was taken to WellSpan Evangelical Hospital, where he died. Police say surveillance video indicates speed was not a factor in the accident.

Warrior Run Superintendent Thor Edmiston says grief counselors are available to support students and staff. The investigation continues. Camp Koala has opened their doors for family visits as well.