Warrior Run Community Rallies Around Family Of Crash Victim

TURBOTVILLE — A grieving family is receiving an outpouring of community support following ‘s death of 6-year-old Dallas Springer. The Warrior Run first grader was struck by a vehicle outside Mifflinburg Elementary School while attending a youth soccer game.
The Union County Coroner’s Office identified Dallas , while police continue investigating the accident. Investigators say surveillance video indicates speeding was not a factor.
WNEP reports Warrior Run soccer boosters organized a night fundraiser during the high school’s game against Benton. Ribbons, a raffle, and food sales raised money for the Springer-Nye family. A GoFundMe campaign helping the family.