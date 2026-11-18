LEWISBURG — A Milton man wanted on multiple burglary warrants was captured following a foot chase in Lewisburg. Northcentralpa.com is reporting… Buffalo Valley Regional Police say 46-year-old Robert Jines Jr. was spotted near the North Sixth Street footbridge October 15 .

Police say he provided a false name before running through a municipal parking lot and across Bull Run Creek. Officers apprehended him in a nearby field.

He faces an evading arrest charge and is being held on $5,000 bail in that case. He also faces felony burglary and theft charges in Milton, where bail was set at $25,000.