SUNBURY — Sunbury’s Chestnut Street has 22 newly planted trees, with more coming next year.

Sunbury Shade Tree Commission member Joe Bartello says the trees were obtained through a TreePennsylvania grant.

Volunteers planted the trees Saturday between Front and Third Streets. Participants included Lloyd’s Landscapes, Bordner’s Landscaping, Shikellamy JROTC, the Shikellamy Conservation Club, Mayor Josh Brosious and Councilman Andrew Ramos.

A Penn State Extension urban forester helped select trees appropriate for each location. The varieties include flowering crabapple, elm, and red maple trees, providing spring blossoms and fall colors.

Bartello says the commission plans to plant trees along two more blocks next spring. Another two blocks are planned for next fall. You can follow their activities on the Sunbury Shade Tree Commission Facebook page.