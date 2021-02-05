Virtual Instruction at Bucknell Next Week, 38 Active COVID-19 cases

LEWISBURG – Bucknell University is moving to all virtual instruction next week, as more positive COVID-19 tests are reported on campus…This comes as the university is completing the first week of their delayed spring semester.

According to the university’s COVID dashboard, there are now 38 active cases, 32 among students and six among faculty and staff. There were 22 active cases the day before. The dashboard also indicates there are well over 100 students in isolation and just over half the university’s isolation capacity is being used.

President John Bravman says in an email, updates on the instruction model for the week of February 15 will be announced next week.

Earlier this week, the Patriot League announced Bucknell men’s and women’s basketball would not play for the next two weekends after Tier 1 positive tests.