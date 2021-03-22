Virginia Man Taken into Custody After Several Valley, Regional Crimes

NEWPORT – A Virginia man faces multiple charges after being involved in several crimes around the Valley.

State police in Newport say 31-year old Ryan Da Silva of Virginia Beach was involved in a March 7 incident in Montour County where a man with a gun threaten to assault, and shoot the staff at a Danville area motel. Police say that is where Da Silva also pointed a gun at a group of people and said he would kill them too.

State police say Da Silva was also involved in a hit and run crash in the Selinsgrove area, was pursued by troopers but got away. Later, Da Silva’s vehicle was observed on Routes 11/15 merging onto Interstate 81. Police say they tried to pull him over and a pursuit continued southbound on 11 until they reached Adams County at which time he got away again.

Later in Adams County, State police from Gettysburg received a report that a vehicle struck a stop sign off Route 15, blew a tire, and continued driving. Da Silva was identified as the driver, he was located and he was finally taken into custody. Police say charges from multiple counties have been filed against Da Silva.