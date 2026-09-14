Victim Identified In Fatal Shamokin Dam Crash

SHAMOKIN DAM — State police have identified the woman killed in a tragic crash in Shamokin Dam last week. Troopers say the victim was 71-year-old Bonnie Schenck of Shamokin Dam.

Police say Schenck was driving through the intersection of Baldwin Boulevard and Routes 11 and 15. A pickup driven by Vincent Herman of Mount Pleasant Mills hit Schenck’s vehicle. Troopers say he went through a red light and struck her vehicle.

They say Herman was charged with careless driving resulting in an unintentional death. In Pennsylvania, the violation is a summary offense carrying a mandatory $500 fine. Everyone in both vehicles was wearing a seatbelt.